Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Insider Sells $1,095,300.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,061.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,973,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,119 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 571,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.