Integrity Gaming (IGAMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Integrity Gaming Corp. provides capital and gaming machines to casino operators. Integrity Gaming Corp., formerly known as Poydras Gaming Finance Corp., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

OTCMKTS:IGAMF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 8.23. Integrity Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Integrity Gaming had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a negative net margin of 51.48%. sell-side analysts forecast that Integrity Gaming will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company leases and distributes slot machines, electronic table games, and casino equipment and supplies to tribal casino operators, as well as offers project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues.

