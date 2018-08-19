Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.18.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,669,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 473,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,243,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.0% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 67,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.