Interserve plc (IRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.25 ($1.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Interserve in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Interserve in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interserve from GBX 68 ($0.87) to GBX 93 ($1.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Interserve stock opened at GBX 57.80 ($0.74) on Friday. Interserve has a 52-week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 249.75 ($3.19).

In other Interserve news, insider Nicholas Pollard bought 7,723 shares of Interserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £4,942.72 ($6,305.29).

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

