InterXion (INXN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about InterXion (NYSE:INXN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterXion earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6662052987182 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:INXN opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. InterXion has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

