Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.18) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.03 ($3.44).

Shares of ISP stock opened at €3.08 ($3.50) on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

