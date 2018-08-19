Intrust Bank NA Sells 933 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AET. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 96,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 64.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AET. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

