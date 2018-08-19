Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $680,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total transaction of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $524.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.86 and a twelve month high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

