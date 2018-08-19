Investors Buy MEDNAX (MD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $21.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.44 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, MEDNAX had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. MEDNAX traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $46.75

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $915.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $647,745.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $139,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,014 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,508,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,828,000 after acquiring an additional 397,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,481,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,955,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after acquiring an additional 77,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

