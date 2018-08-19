Investors Buy Shares of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) on weakness during trading on Friday. $69.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.95 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Anadarko Petroleum had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $62.05

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APC. Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

