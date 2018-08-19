Investors Sell Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) on Strength (COST)

Traders sold shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on strength during trading on Friday. $68.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.68 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded up $2.49 for the day and closed at $225.68

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

