IOStoken Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network and BigONE. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00299642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00158248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.51 or 0.06958212 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken’s launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, Ethfinex, Upbit, DragonEX, IDEX, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, Binance, BigONE, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

