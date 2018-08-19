iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manifold Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $8,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $44.17 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

