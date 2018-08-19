iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI) Position Raised by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKI opened at $163.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.10 and a 1-year high of $168.36.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

