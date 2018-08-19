iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.