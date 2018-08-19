iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAXJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 642.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 193,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 167,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,826,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 37,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $69.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

