iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI) Holdings Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 74,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 184,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period.

EWI opened at $26.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

