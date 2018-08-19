iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,718,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 328.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,124,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,226,000 after purchasing an additional 853,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5,354.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 839,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.