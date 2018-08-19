iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Short Interest Down 46.2% in July

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,298 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 13th total of 656,787 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

