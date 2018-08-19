iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $188.21 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $143.42 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.