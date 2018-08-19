Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,599 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,949 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,216,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $653,625,000 after purchasing an additional 82,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $346.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $234.29 and a 52 week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.78.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

