Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

