Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 181,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 241.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 286,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 202,727 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 47.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the first quarter worth $407,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $12.79 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.