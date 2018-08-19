Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,311,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 597,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 703,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 18.37%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

