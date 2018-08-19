Jeff A. Stevens Acquires 18,256 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Stock

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $889,067.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924,399.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ANDX opened at $49.04 on Friday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,042,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 197,144 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $796,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 29,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 229.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

