Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,108.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market cap of $209,149.00 and $18,108.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00300532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00155662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

