JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. Citigroup raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. TheStreet cut JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,946. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $915.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,025,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 197,532 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 53,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

