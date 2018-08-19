John Lee Buys 80,000 Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (PCY) Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prophecy Development alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, John Lee purchased 100,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, John Lee sold 800 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Monday, July 16th, John Lee purchased 3,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$5,550.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, John Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, John Lee sold 2,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, John Lee sold 2,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$4,640.00.

On Friday, June 29th, John Lee purchased 1,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, John Lee purchased 1,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$2,290.00.

On Monday, June 11th, John Lee purchased 2,500 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$6,625.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, John Lee purchased 7,400 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$19,610.00.

TSE PCY traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 109,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,599. Prophecy Development Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

About Prophecy Development

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects in the United States, Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property, and the Khavtgai Uul and Chandgana Tal coal deposits in Mongolia; and the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.