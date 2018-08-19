JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Insider Ronald Gould Acquires 37 Shares

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould acquired 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($160.48).

Ronald Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Ronald Gould acquired 36 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £124.92 ($159.36).

On Monday, June 18th, Ronald Gould acquired 34 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £123.42 ($157.44).

Shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Friday. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 298.24 ($3.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.85 ($4.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Company also has the ability to use gearing up to a level of 20% of net assets.

