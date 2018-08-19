JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Reduced by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 530,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,688 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

