K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Insider George Z. Moratis Sells 695 Shares

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) insider George Z. Moratis sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $14,032.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,655 shares in the company, valued at $457,404.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

K2M Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 424,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.45. K2M Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. K2M Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut K2M Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on K2M Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. K2M Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTWO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in K2M Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in K2M Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in K2M Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in K2M Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

