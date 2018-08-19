Kamada (KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMDA. ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Kamada stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.22. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 14.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 119,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 157.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 179,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kamada by 71.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

