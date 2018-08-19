KBC Group NV Increases Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 671.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in NMI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 29,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $499,993.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,746 shares of company stock worth $6,173,829. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

