KBC Group NV Takes $2.02 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,841,000 after acquiring an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after acquiring an additional 748,243 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,645,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 283,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.21. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

