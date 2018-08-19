Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €133.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €121.50 ($138.07) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

