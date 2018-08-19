Kinross Gold (KGC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 152.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,096,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

