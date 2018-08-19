Knowles Corp (KN) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

In related news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,902.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 15.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $349,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Knowles by 17.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 697,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,152 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 3.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 111,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

NYSE KN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 506,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

