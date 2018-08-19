Koppers (KOP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News articles about Koppers (NYSE:KOP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Koppers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.4944484618814 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 393,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,045. The firm has a market cap of $746.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 79.35% and a net margin of 1.47%. Koppers’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Louann E. Tronsberg-Deihle sold 14,148 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $609,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Sullivan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,099,130 and have sold 43,163 shares worth $1,814,974. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.