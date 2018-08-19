Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Receives $75.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $85.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.