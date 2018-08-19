Kraton Corp (KRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of KRA opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35. Kraton has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.78 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Russell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $77,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,767.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcello C. Boldrini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $75,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 11,720.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 181,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 35.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 17.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

