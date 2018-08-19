L3 Technologies (LLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

LLL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.08.

NYSE LLL opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $177.50 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

