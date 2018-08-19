Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Holdings Reduced by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.29% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 84.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 495,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $415,000. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,278,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth $209,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

LMRK stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 39.65%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMRK. BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.