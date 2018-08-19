LeafCoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One LeafCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. LeafCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00894278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002774 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004046 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013164 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LeafCoin (CRYPTO:LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LeafCoin

LeafCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeafCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

