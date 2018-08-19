LEOcoin (LEO) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003023 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and C-CEX. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.73 million and $4,286.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.47 or 0.04668226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.86 or 0.08758389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00896658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.01519048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00208702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.02187859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00294329 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000410 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

