Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 20,850 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 20,850 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $182,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

