Lewis Levy Sells 1,285 Shares of Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $90,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Lewis Levy sold 22,768 shares of Teladoc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $1,497,451.36.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.40. Teladoc Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teladoc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teladoc by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Teladoc by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Teladoc by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

