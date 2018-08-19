LexinFintech (LX) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LexinFintech earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th.

Shares of LX opened at $11.10 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.45.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

