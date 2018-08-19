Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 12.5% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 103.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 52.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 430,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 88.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

