LIFE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, LIFE has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $4,337.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00299896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00156497 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000203 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033615 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

