Linda (LINDA) Market Cap Reaches $10.44 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, BitFlip and Nanex. Over the last week, Linda has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Linda has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $61,556.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004736 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00254501 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00061477 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 9,043,955,313 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Nanex, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

